Revealed: Sarri's dream first signings at Juventus

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport this afternoon, new Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has already conveyed his desire for his first two signings at the club.



The first name that Fabio Paratici is working on, and perhaps the biggest, is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus, as well as a move to Real Madrid, for quite some time now. However, the Frenchman himself added fuel to the speculatory fire yesterday when he spoke to reporters in Tokyo and revealed that he was interested in a new challenge. Pogba will not come cheap, however, and would be a marquee signing for whoever decides to pick him up.



Meanwhile, the second name is that of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. Chiesa scored an impressive brace for Italy's U21 side yesterday in their opener of the U21 European Championships against Spain; the Azzurrini winning 3-1 despite trailing the game after a wonder-goal from midfielder Dani Ceballos in the opening minutes.