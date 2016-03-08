Revealed: Sarri's first three signings if he joins Juventus
26 May at 08:15According to what has been reported by Rai Sport, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri remains a top priority for Juventus in their search for a new manager. Massimiliano Allegri is stepping down at the end of the season and this leaves a gaping hole in the Bianconeri bench.
Rai suggest that Sarri has already met with Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici and, in this meeting, expressed his desires for his first three signings as Juve head coach.
The reports suggest that all three of the potential signings come from Napoli, with Sarri desiring centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, central midfielder Allan and full-back Faouzi Ghoulam.
