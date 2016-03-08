Revealed: Sarri turned down Italy striker
16 October at 16:25Carpi president Claudio Caliumi revealed that Maurizio Sarri refused to sign Italy and Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna when the Italian was in charge of Napoli.
Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, Carpi’s no.1 said: “We discovered Lasagna thanks to the excellent scouts we have around Italy and our former sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. Lasagna was playing in Italy’s fourth division when we signed him and we spotted his talent. We knew he was good enough to play in Serie A and we signed him.”
“He is playing in Serie A now and he has made his debut with Italy, we were right on him. A few years ago we had an agreement with Napoli, we had reached an agreement with Giuntoli but his qualities did not fit Sarri’s football and Napoli decided not to sign him in the end.”
Lasagna assisted Cristiano Biraghi for on Sunday night when Italy wrapped up a last-gasp away win in Poland.
