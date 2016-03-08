Revealed: Surprising reason why Spartak Moscow turned down Juventus legend
05 September at 18:45Spartak Moscow President Leonid Fedun has revealed a surprising reason for why the club turned down the opportunity to sign Juventus veteran and legend Claudio Marchisio.
Marchisio had terminated his Juventus contract last month after a mutual agreement for the same was reached with the club. Some days ago, Marchisio was announced as a Zenit St.Petersburg player as he has now joined the Russian club on a free transfer.
Zenit's Russian rivals Spartak Moscow were also offered the Italian, but the club's president has revealed a shocking reason why they rejected the chance to sign the Azzurri.
Leonid Fedun was recently talking to Sport-Express about Marchisio and he stated that Spartak rejected the chance to sign Marchisio because the club's current midfielders are better than him.
He said: "It was also offered to us. We thought about it but then we thought that he was not better than the midfielders we currently have in our side".
