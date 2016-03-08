Revealed: The 4 AC Milan stars that could leave in case of failed UCL qualification

AC Milan will have to sell few of their stars if the club fail to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season, as reported by Tuttosport. Milan are currently placed fifth on the league table, just a point behind third and fourth-placed Atalanta and Inter Milan with just one game week to play.

For the Rossoneri to cement their place in Europe’s elite competition next season, they will need a win in their final match and hope that either Atalanta or Inter drop points. However, if that won’t happen, Milan will finish outside the top four and will be forced to sell some of their stars out of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Suso and Krzysztof Piątek to balance the books.

