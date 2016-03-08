Inter have themselves a problem ahead of the Champions League, and it isn’t their group.

Drawn with PSV, Tottenham and Barcelona in what looks like a very dangerous group, the Nerazzurri also have to cut down their squad list for the CL, seeing as Financial Fair Play is forcing them to register 22 players, two of which need to be academy products.

So far the squad list of non-academy players is up to 24, and even with Yann Karamoh leaving, the Beneamata needs to cut three guys. Moreover, one player who cost more than €20 million also needs to be cut.

Tuttosport claim that six players are potentially for the chop, including Tommaso Berni, who will be replaced by academy goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro, who is back from Spezia.

Joao Mario (who cost almost €44m) is out because of the Coach’s decision, too. More importantly, two of Gagliardini, Vecino, Candreva and Dalbert are also at risk, as they all cost more than €20m.

Inter have a tough Group B… but their squad selection may be even more of a tall order!