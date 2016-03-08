Arsenal executive director Ivan Gazidis is close to joining AC Milan and wants to take Aaron Ramsey to the San Siro, reports in England claim.



According to The Sun (via Il Corriere dello Sport), the South African director wants to take the Welsh midfielder in Milan once he has completed his move from North London.



The contract of Ramsey expires in 2019 and the player is reportedly ready to leave the Gunners in the January transfer window in order to begin a new chapter of his career.







Ramsey has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A in the past with Juventus and Lazio that had also been rumored to be monitoring the performances of the talented center midfielder.



AC Milan signed Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko on a loan deal last summer and the Frenchman may not be the only Premier League player to switch the Premier League with the San Siro hierarchy this season.

