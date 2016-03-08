Revealed: The attacking duo Juve could part with in summer to finance move for Roma and Fiorentina starlets
06 April at 10:00Paulo Dybala's Juventus future hangs in the balance. The Argentine forward has been given somewhat of a smaller role to play under Massimiliano Allegri at the Bianconeri this season; largely due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. Dybala has been linked away from Juve for some months now; with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG linked as teams interested in him.
In addition to selling Dybala, Juventus are also evaluating the possible departure of Brazilian forward Douglas Costa. Costa is a target of PSG, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United; and could fetch around €50-60m.
In what has been reported by Tuttosport, these two sales could be made as the club attempt to prioritise deals for Italian youngsters Federico Chiesa and Nicolo Zaniolo. Chiesa currently plays for Fiorentina and has been linked away from the Viola for some time. Zaniolo, meanwhile, plays for Roma who have reportedly turned down €40m~ bids for his services and whom the Giallorossi are eager to tie down to a new deal as soon as possible.
