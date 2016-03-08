Revealed: The background of AC Milan's negotiations for Saint-Maximin

AC Milan were looking for a left winger to complete the transfer market in the final hours of the month, with Carrasco, Deulofeu and Allan Saint-Maximin being the main names targeted. Now details have emerged regarding negotiations for the latter, for whom an agreement was not reached with Nice



As reported by Corriere della Sera, one of the reasons why the deal for the youngster was not completed was the fact that Nice coach Patrick Vieira threatened to resign in case of Saint-Maximin's move to the San Siro.