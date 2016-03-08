Revealed: Benatia refused to play two matches before Juventus departure
01 February at 10:45Mehdi Benatia left Juventus a couple of days ago to join Al-Duhail and now new details have emerged about the departure of the Moroccan centre-back.
According to Tuttosport, the relationship between Benatia and Massimiliano Allegri has worn out incredibly from November onwards, reaching a point of no return.
The Turin-based paper writes that the first problems arose in November when Benatia understood that he is far behind Bonucci in the hierarchy. After that, he had an outburst in the press: "If I do not play more, I will ask the club if I am useful". This was not appreciated by the management.
Afterwards, according to the same source, small muscle injuries were communicated by the player who, in fact, refused to play twice, forcing Allegri to make other choices, both on December 26 in Bergamo against Atalanta and in the Coppa Italia in Bologna on January 12.
Hence the choice of Juventus to accept the offer of Al -Duhail. A situation that perhaps could have not resolved differently, considering that the break with Allegri and the locker room became irreparable.
Go to comments