Revealed: The Barca star Inter nearly signed last year
06 November at 17:30Barcelona travel to Milan to play Inter Milan at San Siro this evening, with the Nerazzurri looking to put the 2-0 away defeat behind them, focusing on securing what would be a memorable win.
As revealed by Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio sent his deputy Dario Baccin to Brazil last season to watch Gremio and, in particular, Arthur. Arthur was also a target of Manchester United in the summer but he eventually moved to Barcelona, after the La Liga giants paid €31m plus an additional €9m in bonuses for the midfielder.
Tonight Arhtur will face off against Inter Milan but the story could be so much different. Inter Milan play Barcelona at 21:00 local time, with the winner guaranteeing their place in the next round. Barca lead the group on 9 points from their first three, with Inter close behind on 6 points; Tottenham Hotspur and PSV sit on one point each.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments