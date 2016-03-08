Revealed: The Chelsea player that Juve want to sign with Sarri
Maurizio Sarri is getting closer and closer to the Juventus bench. Despite the Europa League victory, Chelsea is willing to allow the former Napoli coach to leave with a €6 million compensation payment.
The Juventus club would not want to pay this amount and, according to Tuttosport, could "compensate" Chelsea by purchasing the Italian-Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri (formerly of Roma) for €25-30 million.
The future of the Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain hangs in the balance: only Sarri could guarantee his stay at Juventus, but at the moment it is easier for him to return to Turin and then leave again.
Go to comments