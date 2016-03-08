Revealed: The Chelsea player that Juve want to sign with Sarri

31 May at 13:45

Maurizio Sarri is getting closer and closer to the Juventus bench. Despite the Europa League victory, Chelsea is willing to allow the former Napoli coach to leave with a €6 million compensation payment.

 

The Juventus club would not want to pay this amount and, according to Tuttosport, could "compensate" Chelsea by purchasing the Italian-Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri (formerly of Roma) for €25-30 million.

The future of the Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain hangs in the balance: only Sarri could guarantee his stay at Juventus, but at the moment it is easier for him to return to Turin and then leave again.

