Revealed: The coach Pavel Nedved wanted to replace Allegri at Juventus
14 June at 15:30According to what has been reported by Radiosei this morning, Juventus director and former Lazio player Pavel Nedved wanted Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi to replace Massimiliano Allegri, when the Italian head coach left the club at the end of the season.
Inzaghi was reportedly Nedved's first choice to replace Allegri but the Juventus upper management, including club president Andrea Agnelli, decided that Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri was their first choice and it appears as though the boss will be appointed as Juve's new manager today.
Inzaghi has signed an extension with Lazio to keep him at the Roman club for another few years; and temporarily deflecting the interest in Inzaghi from not only Juventus but AC Milan too.
