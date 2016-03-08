Reports have revealed the commission that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will earn as part of the deal that will send the Portuguese star to Juventus.Ronaldo's move to Juventus is inching closer with the forward's agent set to meet Florentino Perez later today and Andrea Agnelli on his way to Greece to meet the player.IlBianconero report that Ronaldo's agent- Mendes will earn about 20 to 25 million euros as part of the deal, which will be of about 100 million euros.The bianconeri have agreed to pay Ronaldo 30 million euros over a period of four years.