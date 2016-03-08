Revealed: The condition for Paul Pogba's Manchester United exit
23 April at 21:15Paul Pogba and Manchester United dominate the headlines more often than not. The talismanic French midfielder nearly left the club last summer, after an agreement with then-United boss Jose Mourinho. However, the Red Devils parted way with Mourinho first and Pogba has looked content since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over and turned things around for the club.
Although, fresh reports from English tabloid the Daily Mail suggest that if Manchester United do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Pogba will leave. This comes as both Real Madrid and Juventus chase the Frenchman, who has part of his nation's World Cup win in Russia last summer.
