Revealed: The counterpart that can unlock De Ligt to Juventus

10 July at 16:15
Negotiations for the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus are continuous and the clubs are looking to find an agreement as soon as possible, with Mino Raiola at the centre of the scene.

According to Tuttosport, there is a new hypothesis of a swap deal between Ajax and the Bianconeri. In addition to the already rumoured inclusion of Moise Kean, Ajax would also be interested, as an alternative to the Italian striker, in Leandro Fernandes.

The ex-PSV player spent last season in Juve's U23 team and could be the right piece to fill the gap between the two clubs and to conclude the negotiations to bring the Ajax captain to the Allianz Stadium.

