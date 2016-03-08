Revealed: The details hindering Morata's move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata seemed to be on the verge of a move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid. However, there are still some details to be sorted out between the parties ahead of the finalization of the Spanish striker's transfer back to the La Liga.



According to AS, the Colchoneros want to sign Morata on loan with an option to purchase the player outright at the end of the season, not with an obligation to redeem the attacker.



Meanwhile, Chelsea would like to add a special clause to the contractual agreement between the clubs, according to which if Sarri will no longer be present as coach at the Stamford Bridge next season, the player could return.