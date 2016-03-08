Revealed: The details of Buffon's new Juventus contract

28 June at 18:45
Gianluigi Buffon is set to return to Juventus. After spending a year in France with PSG, the experienced Italian goalkeeper is set to come back to the club that made him a legend; as he attempts to break Paolo Maldini's appearance record. For this reason, there is reportedly a clause in his contract with states he must play 10 games. 

The terms of engagement, however, are €2m for the season; as per La Repubblica's reports. A rather cheap back-up option, Buffon will play the role of vice-Szczesny this season, with the Polish keeper remaining the club's number one.

