Revealed: The details of Elmas' Napoli switch
09 July at 20:00Earlier this evening, reports came out that Fenerbahce's Macedonian midfielder Eljif Elmas is set to join Serie A side Napoli; after being linked to a number of top clubs. Lazio were being linked with the midfielder as a potential heir to the possibly departing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, yet, eventually, it was Napoli that have appeared to close a deal.
According to what can be revealed by CalcioMercato, Elmas is set to sign for a total fee of 18 million euros, due to be paid in two installments over two years of nine million euros each.
In the next few hours, the deal is expected to be closed, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis attempting to lower the cost down to around 16-17 million euros, but content with paying the full amount demanded by Fenerbahce if they cannot go any lower with the cost.
