Revealed: The details of Gazidis' proposal to Maldini
30 May at 09:30Paolo Maldini's future at AC Milan is currently a question mark. The former legendary defender is considering his options after club CEO Ivan Gazidis offered him a 'very attractive' role in the club management and is set to give his answer by the end of the week.
Gazzetta dello Sport revealed some details of Gazidis' proposal to the current sporting strategy & development director. The former Arsenal man offered Maldini a position as the head of the technical area of the club, taking Leonardo's position.
The former captain would lead the structure with two or three other people so as to make a director, who only has one year of experience behind the desk, work in the best possible conditions. Among these close collaborators, there would also be Geoffrey Moncada, the current Rossoneri scout leader.
Maldini is taking his time to reflect on a decision which is vital for owners Elliott, as the sports management structure of the new team depends on it. The decision has not been made, otherwise, he would have already given an answer to Gazidis, who could take advantage of these days to give him further guarantees.
Go to comments