Revealed, the details of Manolas' transfer from Roma to Napoli
01 July at 13:30La Gazzetta dello Sport has today confirmed a few details regarding Kostas Manolas’ transfer from Roma to Napoli. The defender put pen to paper yesterday on a contract worth €4m net per season, rising to €4.5m with bonuses. The Greek defender has tied himself to the club for five years, with his contract due to expire on June 30th 2024.
The centre-back will keep the shirt number he wore in Rome after being handed the number 44 shirt in Naples, and between today and tomorrow he will undergo his medical with Napoli.
Amadou Diawara has today moved in the opposite direction in a deal that is intrinsically although not officially linked as both clubs preferred the deals to go through separately in order to help them to comply with FFP regulations. Manolas made 206 appearances for Roma over 5 seasons at the club, scoring 8 goals for the Giallorossi in the process. The Greek defender had previously been linked to Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester united, before Napoli sealed the deal.
