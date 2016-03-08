Revealed: The details of Monaco's first bid for Milan midfielder Kessie
24 August at 12:00AS Monaco are chasing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Kessie's future has seemed to be up in the air all summer, with his place under new head coach Marco Giampaolo looking threatened.
Monaco are interested in signing the player and in the past few hours, the Ligue 1 side have presented the Rossoneri with their first official bid. The proposal amounted to 23 million euros, a fee considered inadequate to purchase the player, whom Milan value at at least 30 million euros, having only just permanently arrived on a deal worth a total of 24 million euros.
With Milan looking for profit and Monaco looking for a discount, a deal looks increasingly unlikely with each day that passes on the countdown to the closure of the summer transfer window. Monaco will have to step up their chase and quickly if they wish to sign the Ivorian, with Milan in no rush to sell at all unless the appropriate value is met.
