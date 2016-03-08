milioni di euro netti fino a giugno, poi 6,5 a stagione con un contratto sino al 2022. Manca, però, l'accordo tra Gunners e Inter.
Revealed: the details of the agreement between Perisic and Arsenal
28 January at 16:40Ivan Perisic wants Inter exit in January and Beppe Marotta confirmed yesterday that the Croat could be leaving San Siro before the end of the month. Arsenal have emerged as the most interested club in signing the 29-year-old who was wanted by Manchester United when José Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils.
According to Libero, Perisic has already reached an agreement with the Gunners: € 3 million until the end of the season and € 6.5 million-a-year deal until 2022.
Arsenal, however, have yet not reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri who aim to sell their star on a permanent deal while the Premier League giants have made a loan offer with option to buy.
Inter are open to selling Perisic on a permanent deal and have identified the likes of Ferreira Carrasco and Rodrigo De Paul as possible replacements for the former Wolfsburg star.
