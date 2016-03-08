Revealed: The emotional reason Mancini chose the 23 shirt at Roma
29 October at 16:30Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, who signed for the Giallorossi from fellow Serie A outfit Atalanta in the summer, has given an interview to DAZN, in which he revealed the reason he chose the number 23 shirt at his new club:
'I chose it in honour of [Davide, ed.] Astori. I met him for two months in retirement with Fiorentina. There were so many people who have spoken well of him and if so many people speak well of a man it means that he was really special.'
Astori sadly passed away in March of 2018 and has been etched into the history of Italian football. The Fiorentina captain and Italian international was loved by many and the news of his death shook the world of calcio.
