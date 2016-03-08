Revealed: the first three signings for Conte at Inter

10 May at 15:45
According to today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Antonio Conte and Inter have set their sights on three signings for the summer, two of which will come from Roma.

In fact, the newspaper claims that Edin Dzeko is the first man on the radar, as he suits both the club and the manager's requests. The second is Danilo, who is destined to leave Manchester City this summer due to the lack of playing time. Last but not least, Lorenzo Pellegrini is also being monitored by the Nerazzurri. 

