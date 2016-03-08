Revealed: The five players leaving Milan in the summer
06 April at 11:45AC Milan will be hoping for a very pro-active transfer window; much of which will be based on their final performance in Serie A this season. A place in the Champions League means more income next season and therefore greater room to spend more money in accordance with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. Although not finishing in the top four would not be a disaster for the Rossoneri, it would cap their involvement in the market at a level below what else they would be able to.
Regardless of where the Rossoneri finish in the league, they will still be offloading players to help balance the books. As it were, there are already five 'guaranteed' transfers out of Milan; players who CalcioMercato.com can confirm are to leave the club.
Andrea Bertolacci will be leaving; with Udinese and Genoa keen on his services. Riccardo Montolivo and Jose Mauri are both at an end of their times with the Milanese club. Finally, Ivan Strinic and Antonio Donnarumma are the final two to be leaving the club; neither of whom are seen to have a future in red and black.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments