The likes of Piatek and Suso will hopefully benefit from the change. The Pole will start up front as usual, while the Spaniard will play behind him along with Calhanoglu.

​According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Giampaolo has decided to scrap the 4-3-1-2 system, following the disastrous start against Udinese. However, instead of the 4-3-3, he will opt for the 4-3-2-1.