Fichajes.net confirms what Calciomercato.com exclusively reported earlier this week. Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, in fact, is wanted by Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Tottenham. the Blues are in pole position to sign the Argentinean striker butto ask information about the former Napoli striker. According to Sky Sport, AC Milan are also monitoring 'El Pipita' who can leave Juve for € 60 million