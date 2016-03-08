Revealed: the four clubs that want to sign Gonzalo Higuain
22 July at 12:54Fichajes.net confirms what Calciomercato.com exclusively reported earlier this week. Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, in fact, is wanted by Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Tottenham. the Blues are in pole position to sign the Argentinean striker but their Premier League rivals and the Germans have also made contact with Juventus to ask information about the former Napoli striker. According to Sky Sport, AC Milan are also monitoring 'El Pipita' who can leave Juve for € 60 million
