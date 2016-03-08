Revealed: the four clubs that want to sign Icardi in the summer

There are 4 clubs rumored to be interested in Inter striker Mauro Icardi as his relationship with the Nerazzurri shows no signs of healing. According to Sportmediaset, his agent Wanda Nara, flaunted the availability of her client in recent days and already four clubs have shown interest. Inter’s old rival Juventus and Napoli from Italy, but also Real Madrid and Chelsea from the continent.



The Argentine does have a release clause of 110 million euro, however, it is only valid for foreign clubs and only for the first 2 weeks in July. It is rumored that Inter have identified Duvan Zapata as the perfect heir, as the Columbian as 16 goals in 19 appearances this season. Only Ronaldo (19) and Piatek (17) have more.