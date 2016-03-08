Revealed: the four players that Juve and Barcelona will battle for this summer

01 April at 19:45
As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, Juventus and Barcelona will go head-to-head for several profiles on the transfer market, which opens in two months. 
 
In fact, four players in particular are being chased by the teams. The most obvious name is Matthjis de Ligt, Ajax' defender, who has been linked with both clubs a lot as of late. Another defender in sight is Benfica's Ruben Dias, as well as the Portuguese side's striker Joao Felix. Last but certainly not least, Pogba is on the radar of both teams. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.