Revealed: the four players that Juve and Barcelona will battle for this summer

As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, Juventus and Barcelona will go head-to-head for several profiles on the transfer market, which opens in two months.

In fact, four players in particular are being chased by the teams. The most obvious name is Matthjis de Ligt, Ajax' defender, who has been linked with both clubs a lot as of late. Another defender in sight is Benfica's Ruben Dias, as well as the Portuguese side's striker Joao Felix. Last but certainly not least, Pogba is on the radar of both teams.