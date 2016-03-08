Revealed: The impact of Higuain-Piatek deals on AC Milan's budget

23 January at 11:35
AC Milan are greeting Gonzalo Higuain, who will join Chelsea, and are ready to welcome Kryzstof Piatek, who will sign with the club today. But what impact will this 'exchange' of strikers have on the budget of the club?

According to Tuttosport, the departure of Il Pipita will allow the Rossoneri to save 17.19 million euros between gross salary and the non-payment of the second instalment of the loan fee.

For the next six months, Milan will instead charge an amortization of 3.88 million for the Polish striker, while the salary of the player will weigh 1.8 million gross.

