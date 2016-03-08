Revealed: The incredible backstory of Giorgio Chiellini at AC Milan

Giorgio Chiellini is not only the defensive leader and Juventus captain but also a real legend for the club's fans. However, everything could have been very different in his career. As Gazzetta dello Sport writes today, Chiellini could have become a great defender for AC Milan.



In March 2000, Chiellini took the field at the Arco tournament for Milan's youth side, brought to the team by Davide Ballardini, former Genoa and Palermo coach.



Paolo Sammarco, star of that Milan youth side, remembered the young Chiellini: "I remember Giorgio, he came on tiptoes, almost shy, polite as he is now, he was strong and had superhuman strength and we were convinced that Milan would have bought him."



But it did not happen for the now Juventus legend, who played as a fullback back then, winning in the final of the tournament against Inter in his last match for Milan before starting a remarkable career in Turin.