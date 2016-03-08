Revealed: The latest on Inter's offer for Icardi renewal and Wanda's response
09 June at 12:50These are important days for the future of Inter's captain Mauro Icardi. Although the Argentinean is on vacation with his wife Wanda Nara in Africa, there have been contacts with the management of Inter to try to set a path in stages that leads to the signing of the long-awaited renewal of his contract.
As confirmed by sporting director Piero Ausilio in the past few hours, Inter has every interest in re-discussing up the engagement of its captain, who today receives 5 million euros per season plus bonuses and that, in case of acceptance of the club's offer, it could reach 7.5-8 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
On the one hand, Inter proposes, hoping to raise the value of the 110 million euro termination clause that expires next July 15 (and applies only to foreign countries) or even eliminate it. On the other hand Icardi and his agent-wife are not happy with the offer push for even more substantial figures, looking to capitalize on the rumors that the number 9 is in the crosshairs of Juventus.
In the next hours, Icardi and his wife will be back in Milan before leaving for the second part of holidays and it can not be ruled out that from Corso Vittorio Emanuele there will be efforts to try to speed up the negotiations for the renewal.
Click here for all the latest transfer news https://www.calciomercato.com/en
Go to comments