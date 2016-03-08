Revealed: The managers Juventus are looking at for next season
22 February at 12:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, Juventus are already lining up names for the post-Allegri, as it looks increasingly likely that this will be the Italian head coach's last season with the Turin club. Allegri suffered a 2-0 defeat this week in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, being defeated in Madrid by Atletico Madrid and sunk by two goals from Uruguayan defensive duo Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.
Now Tuttosport are suggesting that Juventus are not just looking at bookies-favourite Zinedine Zidane but a host of other coaches too. In fact, Tuttosport report that Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Didier Deschamps all join Zidane on Juve's shortlist - but only time will tell who takes over if Allegri steps down, or is removed, from his role.
Juventus must now focus on the season at hand. The Bianconeri look like they will be lifting the Serie A title yet again come May, after a strong season so far. However, the Champions League was Juve's true goal, after signing Cristiano Ronaldo for €110m from Real Madrid last summer.
