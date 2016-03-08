Revealed: The Milan player Leonardo wants to bring with him to PSG
07 June at 15:00PSG have confirmed the return of sporting director Leonardo, who resigned from his role as director of AC Milan in May. Leonardo, as has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport, wants to bring Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with him to PSG.
Reportedly, Leonardo is ready to open proceedings by presenting Milan with a bid in the region of around €60m to secure the Italian keeper. However, this will likely not be enough, with Milan ready to demand a minimum of €80m for the Italian keeper.
Donnarumma is a talented young keeper with a lot of potential and it is not just PSG who are chasing the Italian. Manchester United are also said to be interested in Donnarumma, yet will likely only move if Spanish keeper David De Gea departs Manchester.
