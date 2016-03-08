Revealed: the Milan star Sarri sent scouts to watch in the derby
24 October at 17:45AC Milan lost 1-0 to Inter Milan on Sunday evening, as the Milan derby was decided by a stoppage time winner from Inter’s Argentine forward Mauro Icardi. According to reports from the English media, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri sent scouts to watch the derby.
The Chelsea boss already made one marquee signing from Serie A; bringing Jorginho with him from Napoli to help bring the ‘Sarri-ball’ philosophy to West London. The reports suggest that the player Sarri is interested in signing for Chelsea is Alessio Romagnoli, the Milan captain given the armband after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci.
Romagnoli is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and has already reportedly been a target of Manchester United in the past. Romagnoli could cost Chelsea upwards of €50 million; especially given that the Rossoneri captain has recently signed a new deal with the club.
