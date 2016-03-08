Revealed: The obstacle in Juventus' pursuit for Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele is one of Juventus' market goals for next summer. The Lyon midfielder is also a target for many Premier League giants such as Tottenham and Manchester United. However, there could be more than one obstacle for Fabio Paratici in the race to sign the French starlet.



The main problem, in fact, will be the president of Lyon Jean-Michel Aulas. Relations between Juventus and him are not idyllic, with negotiations for Corentin Tolisso being a clear example of this, with the player being promised to Juventus but ending up moving to Bayern Munich for 40 million. Since that moment the Bianconeri have not carried out any other negotiations with the French club.