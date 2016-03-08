Revealed: The one condition on which Guardiola to Juventus can happen
05 May at 13:30In the past couple of weeks, there have been talks of a possible future at Juventus for Pep Guardiola. The Spanish coach is one of Andrea Agnelli's dream, along with Zinedine Zidane who returned to Real Madrid several months ago.
In the last few months, there have been positive contacts between the parties and Guardiola has not closed the possibility of one day sitting on the Juventus bench but today his farewell to Manchester City remains unlikely.
The Citizens have built the entire club around him and his (expensive) market demands are almost always fulfilled. What could break this positive relationship? A market freeze or a penalty for the English club in terms of negotiations.
Only this could lead Pep away from Manchester. To date, his departure is not in question and only this single thing could change the cards at the parties' disposal and possible shift the balance in potential negotiations for Guardiola's future.
