Revealed: The one condition on which Juventus can beat Barca and Man Utd to De Ligt signing
02 June at 10:45It has been a three horse race for Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch centre-back has attracted all sorts of attention from media across the globe in the past couple of years, emerging as one of the most gifted young defenders in the entire world.
Deservedly, De Ligt has interested Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus - who appear to be the three teams seriously in with a chance of signing the Dutchman. Manchester United, without domestic success and Champions League football, are unlikely to sign De Ligt, leaving it down to a coin toss between Juventus and Barcelona.
As has been reported by Tuttosport today, Barcelona have set their maximum price for De Ligt at 85 million euros; meaning Juventus may have to better this if they are in with a chance of signing the Ajax starlet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments