Revealed: The one condition on which Kovacic can join Inter together with Barella

The midfield is the department on which the new Inter of Antonio Conte is working most. The number one target is Nicolo Barella but, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are not losing track of potential alternatives.



One of these is Mateo Kovacic, who was already discussed with Real Madrid executives. The Croatian midfielder could potentially make a return to the San Siro even together with Barella but only on one condition.



It would be necessary to sell Radja Nainggolan for a deal to materialize. Inter want at least 30 million euros for the Belgian but could sell him on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. It will also be needed to convince Nainggolan of a new destination, as he only arrived at the San Siro last year.