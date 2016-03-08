Revealed: The one player Conte wants to sign most if he becomes Juve coach
07 March at 17:30Juventus are currently reported to be shortlisting potential managerial targets to replace Massimiliano Allegri when he eventually leaves the club. Allegri is not considering quitting any time soon but reports suggest that, in the summer, Allegri and Juve president Andrea Agnelli will discuss the head coach's future and decide what is next for the Italian. Inter Milan are interested in signing Allegri to replace Luciano Spalletti.
One of the potential replacements for Allegri at Juventus would be the former Italy and Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte; who last managed the Blues before he was replaced by Maurizio Sarri last summer. Conte is said, as per reports from Tuttosport, to have identified one player as an absolute top priority if he is to be signed as head coach.
Tuttosport suggest that Conte is a huge fan of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt; largely considered to be one of the future successors to the BBC (Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini) defense at Juventus. If Conte joins Juve, his first request will be the signing of De Ligt; a move which the Bianconeri are already seemingly attempting to finance through selling bonds and potentially offloading key players in the summer market.
