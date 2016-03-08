Revealed: The only two clubs that Chelsea star will want to join
17 October at 22:45Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain target N'Golo Kante will reportedly join only either Real Madrid or Barcelona, if he ever plans on leaving Chelsea.
Kante has become one of the world's best midfielders over the past three seasons and his recent World Cup win with France proved that. He joined Chelsea from Leicester in the summer of 2016 and has become a very important player for them since then.
French outlet Le10Sport state that Kante will only join Real Madrid or Barcelona, if he ever leaves Chelsea in the future.
Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been linked with a move for the Frenchman over the past few months, but the outlet states that Kante has rejected advances for PSG and he is only concentrated on playing for Chelsea at this point.
Kante's current Chelsea deal runs out in the summer of 2021 and he has made ten appearances for the Blues in all competitions, appearing in every single Premier League game under new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
