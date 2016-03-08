Revealed: The outcome of Inter's meeting with Icardi

27 August at 18:15
Serie A giants Inter held a meeting with their striker Mauro Icardi earlier today after Wanda Nara's comments about his decision to stay at the club.

Sky Italia claim that Inter's stance on the situation hasn't changed one bit and they retain the decision that they will want to sell the Argentine this summer, with Napoli and Juventus interested.

The team held a training session in the morning and a friendly match with Primavera in the afternoon and, in the same time frame, President Zhang and CEO Marotta confronted the Argentine striker.

It was reiterated to the player that he is now out of the project, as also admitted by Conte after the success against Lecce. It remains to be seen if there will be new meetings in the coming days, but the contents of the question will certainly not change.

As things stand, Juventus is the only club Icardi wants to join and he has kept an offer from Napoli on stand-by.

 

