Revealed: The player AC Milan sent scouts to watch at the Asian Cup
03 February at 15:00The Asian Cup may have come to an end, with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar surprisng many to win the tournament, thanks to several stand-out performances from key players. According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, AC Milan had scouts watching Qatari forward Almoez Ali, who currently plays for Al-Duhail; the same club Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia joined in the January transfer window.
Almoez Ali finished as the 2019 Asian Cup's top scorer, scoring 9 goals in 7 games - including four in one match against North Korea in the group stage. Ali, 22, broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Asian Cup and La Repubblica write that AC Milan had their interest piqued by the Sudan-born Qatari.
Milan were watching very closely and could well make a move for Almoez Ali in the next window. However, with Krzysztof Piatek and Patrick Cutrone already in the side, do the Rossoneri have room for another forward?
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments