Revealed: The player Nainggolan would 'remove' from AC Milan

As we have already reported today, Radja Nainggolan spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview ahead of Inter's match against Milan and talked about the upcoming derby, dropping an interesting statement about his 'favourite' player in the city rivals' team.



"Who would I remove from Milan? Bonaventura. He knows how to make the difference. He is technical and intelligent," the Belgian midfielder said about the versatile midfielder



Bonaventura has been experiencing a fine start for the Rossoneri in their Serie A campaign. The 29-year-old midfielder has scored 3 goals and assisted 1 in 7 matches in Italy's top flight, just one less than new arrival at the club Gonzalo Higuain.



The former Atalanta man has also become a regular in Roberto Mancini's Italy side recently. He has collected 13 caps for his country since making his debut in 2013 but is still waiting for his first goal for the Azzurri.