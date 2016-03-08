Revealed: The players that could leave AC Milan in case of failed UCL qualification
01 May at 10:00Last weekend was a negative won for AC Milan, who lost against Torino away from home and fell to seventh place in the Serie A table. An abrupt slowdown that forced the management to reflect, ready to start again with a new coach next season.
However, especially in the event of failure to qualify to the Champions League, the squad could also undergo major changes, with the sale of some big names ready to finance the new transfer market campaign.
According to reports, Alessio Romagnoli and Gianluigi Donnarumma could be at risk of leaving the San Siro, with many clubs interested in their services, including Juventus.
The Rossoneri captain has a contract with the club until 2022 and is valued at about 60 million euros. The future of the goalkeeper remains to be deciphered, as he is a player heavily appreciated also abroad, with PSG seemingly being the biggest suitor.
Despite the rumours about a possible renewal, missed Champions League qualification would open the door to a departure for figures exceeding 50 million euros.
