The Portuguese media have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Real Madrid this summer as Juventus are one of many teams who could be interested in him. Tuttosport calculated the potential costs of the operation as it seems like it would cost Juve 150 million euros per season (on maybe 2 years) to have CR7. Real Madrid could accept 200 million euros for him as he wants a 50 million euros per season salary. Is it worth it financially speaking?