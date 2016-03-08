Revealed: The Premier League manager linked with shock switch to Juve

According to the very latest reports from Tuttosport today, Juventus could have to prepare for life without Massimiliano Allegri, once this season is completed. The Bianconeri currently look on-track to win Serie A, once again, as they sit far ahead of second-placed Napoli and do not realistically look like slipping up.Juventus are, however, out of Coppa Italia, losing to Atalanta in the last round, and face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 next week. If Juventus do not win the Champions League, questions will be asked and, even if they do win the tournament, Allegri could well leave the club anyway.As per Tuttosport, Juventus already have two potential managers lined up for the post-Allegri.The first is long-time target and former Juventus player Zinedine Zidane, who left his role at Real Madrid last summer after three consecutive Champions League trophies. Zidane would be reunited with both Cristiano Ronaldo and his old club; therefore it could be a match made in heaven.The other target, however, is Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp. Klopp has attracted a lot of praise for what he has done to the Reds; bringing them up from a standard top-four side to title contenders who appear to be giving Pep Guardiola's Manchester City a real run for their money this campaign. Klopp is, therefore, considered to be an ideal option for Juventus - and could move if Allegri leaves Turin this summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.