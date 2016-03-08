Revealed: the price-tag set by Juventus for Paulo Dybala

According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport today, Juventus have set a price-tag of over €100m for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. Dybala has played well for Juventus but has sometimes struggled to get game-time with Allegri's side. However, with Higuain now gone to Chelsea and Mandzukic and Ronaldo ageing, Juve may want to keep hold of him.Real Madrid and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona, have been touted as potential destinations for the Argentine - but a move will likely not take place till summer, if at all.

