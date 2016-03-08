Revealed: The real reason why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus
28 January at 12:35This summer there were a lot of explanations as to why Cristiano Ronaldo ended his adventure at Real Madrid and chose to move to Juventus. One of the explanations was that the Spanish club had financial problems and, therefore, had to sell one of their best players.
However, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has a different interpretation of the story. Balague says that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted a new contract with Real Madrid, even though he had just signed a new one. Florentino Perez agreed to this, as Ronaldo was one of the club's biggest names.
However, when Perez told him he wanted to reduce the release clause of the Portuguese star, he did not take it very well. Julen Lopetegui had no idea why Ronaldo wanted to go away and there was no one at the club pushing him out. Ronaldo considered Perez' move as a clear signal that Real Madrid doesn't want him anymore and told Perez to find him a new club.
Back in October, Ronaldo was asked what was behind his decision to leave Real Madrid. "I could feel from the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me number one," he told France Football.
